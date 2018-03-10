FLORENCE, SC (WFMY) – One officer has died following a shooting on law enforcement officers in Florence, South Carolina. The officer was one of five shot during the incident.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said three Florence County deputies and two Florence city police officers were wounded. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchken later told WBTW one of the officers, a member of the Florence City Police Department had died. The extent of the other officers' injuries is not yet known.

Kirby said the shooting occurred in the area of Hoffmeyer Road near the Vintage Place neighborhood.

According to a post on Florence County Emergency Management's Facebook page around 5 p.m., "there is an active shooter incident in progress at this time." Officials are asking people to stay away from the area while law enforcement crews respond.

Chief Kirby also said the suspect surrendered to deputies after talking with a negotiator.

A 20-year-old male inside the home was also shot.

