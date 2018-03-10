FLORENCE, SC (WFMY) – One officer has died following a shooting on law enforcement officers in Florence, South Carolina. The officer was one of seven shot during the incident.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said three Florence County deputies and four Florence city police officers were wounded.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchken later told WBTW one of the officers, a member of the Florence City Police Department died. The officer was a 30-year veteran with the department. The extent of the other officers' injuries is not yet known.

Kirby said the shooting occurred in the area of Hoffmeyer Road near the Vintage Place neighborhood.

According to a post on Florence County Emergency Management's Facebook page around 5 p.m., "there is an active shooter incident in progress at this time." Officials are asking people to stay away from the area while law enforcement crews respond.

Chief Kirby said the suspect barricaded himself inside a house with children. The suspect began shooting as officers arrived. The suspect later surrendered to deputies after talking with a negotiator.

A 20-year-old male inside the home was also shot.

"This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real," South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said on Twitter. "Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence."

President Donald Trump also released a statement, saying on Twitter, "My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365."

