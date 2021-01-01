1 person dead after crash in Kernersville

According to Kernersville police, one person died at the scene. Police said the crash happened on the intersection of Piney Grove Road and Church Street.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating after a person was hit and killed following a crash on Thursday.

Police said the crash involved a car and a person who was walking.

Detectives said the pedestrian was hit in the intersection of Piney Grove Road and Church Street.

Investigators said the person walking died at the scene.

According to Kernersville police, the person driving the car was not injured.

If you have any information call the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.