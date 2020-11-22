1 person dead, another hospitalized following crash on I-73 near Mount Hope Church Road

Greensboro police said the crash involving multiple cars happened on Mount Hope Church Road. Police said one driver died at the scene.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died, and a man was taken to the hospital after a car crash Saturday morning.

Greensboro police said the crash involving multiple cars happened on Mount Hope Church Road.

Police said a person driving a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette was driving northbound when they lost control of the car and ran off the right side of the road.

According to police, the driver hit a guard rail before spinning and hitting a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by William Rosado, 57, of Whitsett.

Police said the driver of the Corvette was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car into the road and was hit by a tractor trailer as a result.

The tractor-trailer was being driven by 58-year-old Ronald Peterson of Alberta, Virginia.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet Corvette died at the scene.

Rosado had small injuries.

Investigators said Ryan Donlon was charged with careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.

Greensboro police have not released Donlon’s vehicle information.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.