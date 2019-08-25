COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Forest Acres Police Department is searching for a suspect in an early morning robbery and shooting incident at a church in Columbia.

A lone gunman walked in to the Centro Cristiano de Columbia Church at 2401 Decker Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect, armed with what was described as a small silver semi-automatic pistol, fired into the air and then shot one of the church members before fleeing.

Witnesses described the suspect as a tall, slim black male, wearing a black striped shirt, black pants, a beanie, and a bandana that partially covered his face.

The suspect fled south on Decker towards Percival Road in a dark colored (possibly dark blue) Toyota Prius.

Forest Acres Police

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing surgery.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Forest Acres Police Department, (803) 782-9444