1 person shot, hospitalized following shooting in High Point on Brentwood Street

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting on Brentwood Street Monday afternoon.

According to High Point police, the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Penske Truck Rental.

After arriving, police found one person in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to their leg. Detectives said officers provided medical care until emergency medical responders arrived.

Investigators said the person’s medical status is unknown as of 5 p.m. Monday.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

