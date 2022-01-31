1 person shot, hospitalized following shooting in High Point on Brentwood Street

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting on Brentwood Street Monday afternoon.
According to High Point police, the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Penske Truck Rental.
After arriving, police found one person in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to their leg. Detectives said officers provided medical care until emergency medical responders arrived.
Investigators said the person’s medical status is unknown as of 5 p.m. Monday.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775