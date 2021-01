The Greensboro Police Department said the shooting occurred just before 8:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Elm Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting after someone was shot Tuesday night.

Police said one person was taken to a hospital but there’s no word on their condition at this time.