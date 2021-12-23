1 person shot on South Lindell Road and taken to the hospital, according to Greensboro Police

Police said around 2:13 p.m. they were called to South Lindell Road in reference to a shooting.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Thursday a person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police said around 2:13 p.m. police were called to the 900 block of South Lindell Road in reference to a shooting.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.