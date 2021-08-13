1 person taken to the hospital following shooting outside Lexington Walmart

According to Lexington police, officers found the victim shot in the parking lot on Lowes Boulevard after 3 p.m. Thursday.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Thursday, according to investigators.

According to Lexington police, officers found a person shot in the parking lot on Lowes Boulevard after 3 p.m.

Investigators said they found the person with a gunshot wound inside of a car.

Police said during the initial investigation, officers learned the victim was shot after an altercation with an unidentified suspect at a home on Melrose Drive.

Detectives are still investigating the suspect's identity but believe there were no other victims. Police said this was not a random act of violence.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

