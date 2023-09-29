WFMY News 2 crews are on the scene.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is a large police presence near Dudley High School in Greensboro.

Greensboro police said they responded to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street shortly before 10 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound with serious injuries.

Greensboro police has not confirmed that the shooting happened at Dudley High School.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.

