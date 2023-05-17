1 severely injured after aggravated assault at Greensboro Sheetz

This is a developing story.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an aggravated assault at a Sheetz on 3941 West Market Street on Wednesday, May 17 at around 7 p.m., according to Greensboro police.

Greensboro police report the victim has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

