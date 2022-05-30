1 shot, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting

When officers arrived, they found one gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot on South Street in Greensboro Monday night, according to police.

Greensboro police said they got a call around 8:09 p.m. about a shooting on the 200 block of South Street. When officers arrived, they found one gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries who was taken to a local hospital by EMS. Officers also found two victims with shrapnel injuries. They were treated by EMS.

The suspects were described as one man and two women in a white sedan.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

