1 shot on Lakefield Drive in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot in Greensboro around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, according to Greensboro police.

The victim was shot on the 3700 block of Lakefield Drive, police said.

Police did not give any information about the victim or the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

