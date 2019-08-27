BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are investigating a shooting in the Walmart parking lot.

Police said they received a call about gunshots in the parking lot Monday night just before 9:00 p.m. at the store located on South Graham Hopedale Road in Burlington. Police said they found evidence that a shooting took place and they also found several vehicles that were struck by bullets.

Lewis Rone who is a manager of the ABC store across the street from the Walmart store said a bullet even hit his store.

"We heard a bunch of popping and it vibrated the glass so we knew it was gunfire, and we ducked."

He said the bullet could've gone through the glass and hit his coworker, instead it ricocheted into the awning.

RELATED: Suspected Meth Lab Investigation Shuts Down Walmart Parking Lot in Burlington: Police

"The only thing that saved us from the bullet hitting the glass was an iron rod."

If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crime stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Police ID Winston-Salem Man Who Died After Being Shot While in a Car with Toddler and Woman

RELATED: One of Three People Shot Identified in Winston-Salem

RELATED: 'I Thought My Son Got Shot in the Head' 2-Year-Old Boy Grazed By Bullet While Sitting on Mom's Lap: Police

RELATED: Shooting Near UNC Greensboro's Campus Under Investigation, One Victim Injured

RELATED: Man Arrested After 16-Year-Old Boy, Man In Wheelchair Shot In Winston-Salem: Police