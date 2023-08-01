1 shot outside movie theater in Burlington

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person was shot outside of Carousel Cinemas on Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting at 9:30 p.m. Officers said they found one victim who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Several cars parked in the parking lot were struck by the gunfire, but there is no active threat to the area, police said.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.