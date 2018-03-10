FLORENCE, SC (WFMY) – One South Carolina law enforcement officer was killed and six others injured after being shot near the town of Florence late Wednesday afternoon. The suspect behind the shooting has been taken into custody.

Wednesday night, the Florence County Sheriff's Office said three of their deputies and four Florence City Police officers were wounded. That was an update from earlier, when five were reported wounded.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchken later told WBTW one of the officers, a member of the Florence City Police Department died.

City of Florence Spokesman John Wukela identified the officer as Terrence Carraway, 52, of Darlington, and a veteran of the agency who'd just celebrated 30-years with the force. During his time with the department, he also worked as an SRO at North Vista Elementary School in Florence.

"This has been a horrendous evening," said Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler. "Today marks a horrible day, I lost a good friend of mine, my friend for 30 years. Pray for the bravest police officer I know."

The extent of the other officers' injuries is not yet known.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone asked South Carolinians to keep Florence in their thoughts.

"Please put the families of these officers in your prayers," Boone said. "Please lift them up."

Kirby said the shooting occurred in the area of Hoffmeyer Road near the Vintage Place neighborhood.

According to a post on Florence County Emergency Management's Facebook page around 6 p.m., "there is an active shooter incident in progress at this time." Officials are asking people to stay away from the area while law enforcement crews respond.

Chief Kirby said the suspect barricaded himself inside a house with children. The deputies had gone to the house to serve a search warrant and the suspect opened fire as officers arrived. The suspect initially wounded three officers before firing on the other officers.

Officers had to use a bullet resistant vehicle to recover those who'd been hurt. There were children inside the home, but officers said all of them were okay.

A 20-year-old male inside the home was also shot.

The suspect later surrendered to deputies after talking with a negotiator for two hours.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said on Twitter, "This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real." He also said, "Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence."

President Donald Trump also released a statement, saying on Twitter, "My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365."

