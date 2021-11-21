Police: Shots fired at home, child hit while asleep in bed

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are asking for the public's help after a 10-year-old child was hurt when a home on Shaw Street was shot at Sunday.
Burlington Police said they were notified that a 10-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
During the investigation, officers determined the home the child lives in was shot at several times.
Police said the 10-year-old was asleep in bed when one of the bullets hit them.
Police said the child is expected to be OK.
There are no known suspects at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
The Burlington Police Department is asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous tips, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.