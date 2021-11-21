Police: Shots fired at home, child hit while asleep in bed

Burlington Police said a 10-year-old was taken to the hospital after a home was shot at on Shaw Street Sunday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are asking for the public's help after a 10-year-old child was hurt when a home on Shaw Street was shot at Sunday.

Burlington Police said they were notified that a 10-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

During the investigation, officers determined the home the child lives in was shot at several times.

Police said the 10-year-old was asleep in bed when one of the bullets hit them.

Police said the child is expected to be OK.

There are no known suspects at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.