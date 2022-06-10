Driver wanted after hitting 10-year-old child, leaving scene in Whitsett

Troopers said the suspect drove away in a blue or black color Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.

WHITSETT, N.C. — A 10-year-old child is recovering after being injured in a hit-and-run crash in Guilford County.

State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash Thursday just after 2 p.m. on NC 61 between Homeview Road and Herron Road in Whitsett.

Troopers said the child was crossing the road when they were struck by the vehicle. Officials said witnesses identified the hit-and-run suspect's vehicle as a blue or black Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.

The SUV was last seen traveling north on NC 61 in the area of Homeview Road, toward Interstate 40/85.

The child suffered injuries related to the crash and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

It's unclear how severe the child's injuries are.

Investigators are seeking information that will aid in locating the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Trooper Lunsford with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 1-800-445-8621.