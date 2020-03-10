10-year-old girl injured after shots fired into vehicles, apartments in Huntersville

Police said one suspect has been arrested, while another remains at large.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person has been arrested and another person is wanted after a 10-year-old girl was injured after shots were fired into multiple vehicles and apartments in Huntersville.

Huntersville Police said on Thursday, October 1, just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 8900 Block of Pinnacle Cross Dr.

Police said during the investigation, it was discovered two storage areas, two vehicles, and two apartments were struck during the shooting. Inside one of the apartments, a 10-year-old girl was shot causing minor injury.

Two suspects were identified, 22-year-old Deminique Raquan Watters and Antonio Davon Weeks. Police obtained warrants for Watters and Weeks arrest. They will be charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a firearm into occupied property, damage to property.

Police said Watters has been arrested, while Weeks remains at large.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.