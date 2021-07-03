x
Crime

AMBER ALERT | 10-year-old Winston-Salem girl believed to have been kidnapped by man: Police

Police suspect Jacob Christian Jones is the person who kidnapped Azaria Walters.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl, according to Winston-Salem police. 

Azaria Nevaeh Walters is approximately 3 feet  9 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has sandy brown hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black North Face raincoat navy blue and white polo shirt, black and grey sweatpants and red, white, and green Nike Air Force tennis shoes.

Credit: Winston-Salem Police

Police suspect Jacob Christian Jones is the person who kidnapped Walters. Jones is described as 33 years old, Black, male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 154 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.   

Credit: Winston-Salem police

Officials said Jones is driving a black 2015 Cadillac SRX with NC license tag number RAX-1187.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Winston-Salem Police Department immediately at (336) 773-7922, 911 or call 911 High Point.

