AMBER ALERT | 10-year-old Winston-Salem girl believed to have been kidnapped by man: Police

Police suspect Jacob Christian Jones is the person who kidnapped Azaria Walters.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl, according to Winston-Salem police.

Azaria Nevaeh Walters is approximately 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has sandy brown hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black North Face raincoat navy blue and white polo shirt, black and grey sweatpants and red, white, and green Nike Air Force tennis shoes.

Police suspect Jacob Christian Jones is the person who kidnapped Walters. Jones is described as 33 years old, Black, male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 154 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Jones is driving a black 2015 Cadillac SRX with NC license tag number RAX-1187.