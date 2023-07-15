Corvettes came from all over the southeast for the rally.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powerful sports cars stretching before the South Carolina State House transformed a portion of Gervais Street on Friday - a display that aimed to get the community's attention festively but for a very concerning reason.

More than 100 Corvette drivers from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina and other parts of South Carolina gathered on Saturday for a rally against gun violence hosted by the community-led Project Unity. Several community and law enforcement leaders, like Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, were there to show their support.

"We've got to do something about the violence we have," Lott said. "We've heard it takes a village to raise a child; you are the village."

It's an issue Sheriff Lott said needs to be addressed by talking with youth. While attendees counted the rainbow array of cars, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook had some math of his own.

"Fifty-nine people have been shot in our community so far this year, eight have lost their life and 2,500 is - we've had over 2,500 rounds bullets fired in our neighborhoods in seven square miles of city," Holbrook said.

For some drivers, those numbers were personal. Russetta Celestine traveled from Augusta in support of a family member she recently lost.

"Cause my cousin, he just got killed last week due to gun violence," she said. "I think it's a great event to do. Especially down here in Columbia because I know they have their own share of crimes."

Other drivers said it was a duty to drive with a purpose.

"This new generation, you know, I think they - sometimes - they think guns are toys, and they don't realize what impact that can have on someone's life," said Everett Bivens from Hinesville, Georgia.

A large attraction for the day was cars blocking off Gervais Street, but underneath the paint and shiny rims was responsibility.

"Not just riding around in fancy cars. It's not about the cars. It's about what we can do for the community and what we can give back."