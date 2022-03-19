Police: 100 shell casings found in road after shots fired Friday night

Winston-Salem Police said they responded to the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court for a shooting Friday where officers found 100 spent shell casings in the road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a shooting sent a man to the hospital and left more than 100 shell casings in the road Friday night.

Police said they responded to the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court for a reported shooting just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they didn't find any victims but located more than 100 spent shell casings in the road. Police said several unoccupied cars were also hit by gunfire.

Witnesses also reported hearing gunshots in the area and cars speeding off before the police arrived on scene.

At 9 p.m., police said a 24-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man told police he was on Green Oaks Court visiting a friend when he was shot in the parking lot, according to police, but he wasn't able to give a suspect description.

Police said the man's injury is considered non-life-threatening.

If you have any information, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.