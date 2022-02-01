$10,000 worth of stolen merchandise | Investigators say two FedEx drivers are being accused along with 4 other suspects

Investigators received a tip that FedEx drivers in the Eden area were trading packages for illegal drugs.

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police officers sent out warrants and arrested six people in a county-wide FedEx theft ring beginning early last week, according to police reports.

Officers said $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered amongst six people including, two potential FedEx drivers as suspects. Investigators received a tip that FedEx drivers in the Eden area were trading packages for illegal drugs. Detectives were able to locate the stolen property at different addresses from five men and one woman in about a week.

The six people will appear in Rockingham County District Court in February. Here are some of the charges some of them will be facing:

Accessing computers to defraud

larceny by employee

Conspiracy to commit larceny by employee

Receiving stolen property

Possession of a schedule II-controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Animal Cruelty

Possession of a schedule I controlled substance