ASHEBORO, N.C. — Preston Roper,12, of Asheboro is recovering from injuries afer being hit by a car near Asheboro.

The child was crossing 220 Business when he was struck by an oncoming car Thursday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

The incident took place in the south bound lane of 220 Business near the Anchor Dr. exit.

Preston suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Randolph Hospital.

No charges were filed against the driver at the scene.

