3 arrested in connection to 12-year-old shot at Cleveland Avenue Homes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men were arrested Friday after a child was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Thursday night, police say.
Winston-Salem police said three suspects walked onto the basketball court area of Cleveland Avenue Homes on the 1100 block of East Fifteenth Street and fired shots around 11 p.m.
Officers said a short time later a 12-year-old boy arrived at Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper right back.
Police said they caught 24-year-old John Henry Williams, 22-year-old SirWinston Mekhi Johnson, and 22-year-old James Denard Goodine on the 100 block of Garden Path where narcotics, multiple firearms, and the vehicle used in the incident were seized.
Williams was charged with:
- Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II, Sch I, and Marijuana
- Maintain Vehicle
- Maintain Dwelling
- Trafficking Heroin
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
Johnson was charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Felony Conspiracy
Goodine was charged with:
- Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.
