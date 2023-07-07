3 arrested in connection to 12-year-old shot at Cleveland Avenue Homes in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said three men were arrested and charged after a child was injured in a shooting on East Fifteenth Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men were arrested Friday after a child was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Thursday night, police say.

Winston-Salem police said three suspects walked onto the basketball court area of Cleveland Avenue Homes on the 1100 block of East Fifteenth Street and fired shots around 11 p.m.

Officers said a short time later a 12-year-old boy arrived at Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper right back.

Police said they caught 24-year-old John Henry Williams, 22-year-old SirWinston Mekhi Johnson, and 22-year-old James Denard Goodine on the 100 block of Garden Path where narcotics, multiple firearms, and the vehicle used in the incident were seized.

Williams was charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury



Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II, Sch I, and Marijuana

Maintain Vehicle

Maintain Dwelling

Trafficking Heroin

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Johnson was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana



Felony Possession of Marijuana

Felony Conspiracy

Goodine was charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

