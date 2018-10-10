POLK COUNTY, FL -- Thirteen men, including one investigators say knew he was HIV positive, were arrested in Polk County and accused of soliciting children online.

Related: These parents are determined to 'expose' online child sexual predators on Facebook Live

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says two of the workers held jobs on Disney property. He says one was a cook at the Grand Floridian, and the other was a food runner at the Boathouse at Disney Springs.

Related: 'They're Just Monsters' | 38 Arrested in SC Child Sex Sting

A spokesperson for Disney said neither were Disney employees.

Others arrested include a former military police officer and men in their 20s, 30s and 50s from Kissimmee, Montverde, Lake Mary, Davenport, Winter Haven, Orlando and Holiday.

Related: Ga. Mom Helps Catch Suspected Sexual Predator

Detectives say they did the six-day operation from Oct. 2-7, when detectives posed as girls and boys in online social media platforms and dating sites. Authorities say they targeted those who "prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity."

Investigators say the suspects communicated with and solicited the detectives, who the suspects thought were 13- and 14-year-old children. Detectives say the suspects showed up to a location in Polk County at separate times to meet who they thought were children -- and brought condoms and lubricant.

Those arrested face charges of attempted lewd and lascivious molestation, using a communication device to commit a felony, attempted uninformed HIV infected sexual intercourse, traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex, attempted lewd battery and transmitting material harmful to a minor.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WTSP