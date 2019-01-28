ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Update: The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said a missing teen has been found safe.

13-year-old, Rachel Lynn Abernathy who was reported missing was found late Monday night.

Original Story:

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teen.

Investigators are looking for 13-year-old, Rachel Lynn Abernathy. She was last seen Sunday night around 10 p.m. on Ellisboro Road.

If you have any information call the Rockingham County Sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.