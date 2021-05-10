14-year-old St. Johns County boy charged with 2nd degree murder in death of 13-year-old girl

Aiden Fucci, 14, was arrested on second degree murder charges in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, whose body was found Sunday evening.

DURBIN CROSSING, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found Sunday evening.

Aiden Fucci, 14, was arrested on second degree murder charges in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who was reported missing early Sunday morning in the Durbin Crossing area.

The suspect and the victim went to school together, but the sheriff's office would not say whether they were classmates at Patriot Oaks Academy. Investigators said there are lots of witnesses they are interviewing, but only one suspect in custody.

A resident who lived in the area found the body around 6 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said. She was found, clothed, in a wooded area, investigators said.

Neighbors, teammates, and deputies had been searching for the teen all day before the sheriff's office called off the search at around 6 p.m.

The medical examiner's office is still investigating the cause of death, the sheriff's office said. Investigators will share that information with Tristyn's family before determining if or when to release it to the media.

The sheriff's office said there is no further threat after the arrest in this particular case.

Vigils are planned to honor Tristyn's life Monday evening. One is only for fellow athletes and parents at Infinity Allstars Cheerleading where Tristyn cheered at 7 p.m., and another is open to the public at Durbin Crossing North Amenity Center, 730 N Durbin Pkwy, St Johns, at 8:30 p.m.