Officers were called to E. Florida St. and Randolph Ave. just before 6 p.m. Monday and found 14-year-old Basil Wilson injured. He later died at a hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot to death.

Early Tuesday morning Wilson died from his injuries.

Police haven't provided any information about the shooter.