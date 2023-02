Greensboro police said they have identified the people of interest involved in the shooting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have identified the people of interest involved in the shooting death of a 14-year-old.

The shooting happened on North Church Street just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering gunshot wounds.

The child was taken to the hospital where they later died. Officers said this is now being investigated as a homicide.