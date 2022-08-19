14-year-old boy dies following shooting on Baker Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a 14-year-old boy died following a shooting on Baker Road.
Police confirmed the boy died Tuesday. The shooting happened Friday around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the boy had been shot.
EMS took the child to a nearby hospital for the serious injury, where he died days later.
This investigation is ongoing. Police haven't announced any suspect details.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.