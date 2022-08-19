14-year-old boy dies following shooting on Baker Road in Greensboro

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital but died from a serious injury days later.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a 14-year-old boy died following a shooting on Baker Road.

Police confirmed the boy died Tuesday. The shooting happened Friday around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the boy had been shot.

EMS took the child to a nearby hospital for the serious injury, where he died days later.

This investigation is ongoing. Police haven't announced any suspect details.