Teen hospitalized after shooter fires through living window of Winston-Salem home.

The incident does not appear to be random, investigators said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 14-year-old in Winston-Salem was shot in his home last night when someone fired a gun at the front of his house.

It happened just after midnight on the 1100 block of Addison Ave.

The bullet went through the living room window and hit the teen, Winston-Salem police said. He was taken to a local hospital. The injuries are non-life-threatening, investigators said. No one else was injured.

This does not appear to be a random shooting, police said.

Investigators are still piecing together more information about the shooting at this time, police said.