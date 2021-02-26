Teen hospitalized after shooter fires through living window of Winston-Salem home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 14-year-old in Winston-Salem was shot in his home last night when someone fired a gun at the front of his house.
It happened just after midnight on the 1100 block of Addison Ave.
The bullet went through the living room window and hit the teen, Winston-Salem police said. He was taken to a local hospital. The injuries are non-life-threatening, investigators said. No one else was injured.
This does not appear to be a random shooting, police said.
Investigators are still piecing together more information about the shooting at this time, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.