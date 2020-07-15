14-year-old shot in Winston-Salem drive-by leads to second shooting, car crash

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to Timlic Avenue in reference to the teen being shot.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An incident where a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg led to to a second shooting and a crash in Winston-Salem Wednesday.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to Timlic Avenue in reference to the shooting. Officers said the teen was standing outside when he was shot and was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects shot from a moving vehicle and relatives of the teen followed the suspects following the shooting. Both vehicles took the exit to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where officers said the suspect vehicle then started shooting at the other vehicle.

That vehicle crashed on the exit ramp along the guard rail and those in the car started to run from the area on foot while the suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said.

To the knowledge of the Winston-Salem Police Department, no one was harmed in the second shooting. Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.