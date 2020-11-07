15 people arrested at Winston-Salem protest

According to police, protesters standing in the middle of the roadway were told that they were violating the law, however, several protesters refused to comply.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department arrested 15 people Thursday for impeding traffic during a protest.

According to officers, the department was monitoring the protest at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department Center on N. Church Street.

They said a courtesy press release on July 1 was distributed informing citizens of the need to observe the laws while protesting.

According to the release from the Winston-Salem Police Department, before the protest began around 9 p.m. Lieutenant Hart had a conversation with the protestors reminding them to stay on the sidewalk and not to block the streets.

Police said hours later, around 11 p.m., protesters started walking in small groups and then standing in the middle of the roadway. Officers said It was dark and since the roadway was open to traffic, it a safety concern.

According to police, each group of protestors standing in the middle of the roadway were told that they were violating the law, however, several protesters refused to comply. Officers then began making the arrests.

Winston-Salem Police said there were no injuries to the protesters or officers on the scene and everyone that was placed under arrest was given a written promise and a court date.

The following were arrested and charged with impeding traffic:

Wallace Johansson, Rachel Fern Teal, Jacob Wayne Trutanich, Maria Cristina Holbein, Levi August

Arnold, Taylor Joseph Cooper, Cassandra Pena, Calvin Anthony Daniel, Katherine Wilson Kerley Jr., John Everett

Shafer, Brianna Regan Gryder, Benjamin Scott McIntyre, Patrick Cameron Abernethy, Hannah Katherine Vanhoy, Renee Leigh Boulware, Yvette Michelle