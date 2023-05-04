15-year-old in hospital after being shot in the head

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Thomasville Police Department.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department is trying to figure out more about what led to a 15-year-old shot in the head.

Police say Thursday around 11 a.m. they were called to Johnia Court with reports of a gunshot wound victim.

Once they arrived, they found a teenager in the front bedroom of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers say they performed life-saving measures while they waited for the Davidson County paramedics to arrive.

The 15-year-old was flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and as of the last check is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation as we learn more we will update this story.

