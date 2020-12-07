15-year-old in critical condition, two others injured following shooting in Winston-Salem

Neither the victims or any citizens could provide a description of the suspect(s) in the shooting, police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 15-year-old is in critical but stable condition following a shooting in Winston-Salem Saturday night.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to 1522 N. Liberty Street in response to the shooting. Once on scene, officers learned unidentified suspects had been shooting in the area.

Three victims were found at the scene of the shooting, police said. Jacquan Nivens,26, had a gunshot wound to his arm. A 17-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his foot, and another 15-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the upper and lower torso.

Police said all the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Nivens and the 17-year-old boy had non-life-threatening injures. However, the 15-year-old boy was listed in critical but stable condition.

Neither the victims or any citizens could provide a description of the suspect(s) who engaged in the shooting, police said.

The Citgo gas station at 1522 N. Liberty Street had damage from the bullets, however, no one in the gas station was injured as a result of the shooting according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Other Stories: