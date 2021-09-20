15-year-old injured in gang-related shooting in Thomasville, police search for gunman

A police officer heard gunshots, then found the teen injured inside an apartment.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for the person who shot and injured a 15-year-old in Thomasville early Sunday morning. They are saying the incident may be gang-related.

A Thomasville officer heard several shots around 12:30 a.m. Sunday while patrolling near Big Chair Lofts at14 East Guilford Street. As the officer went to investigate, several calls were made to 911. One caller reported someone had been shot, police said.

When the officer reached the area of the gunshots, several people were seen running away. The officer found a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds inside an apartment and began life-saving aid until more officers and Davidson County EMS arrived., the police department said. The teen was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the teenager was shot in the Chair City Lofts before he was found inside the apartment. Detectives found numerous shell casings from different areas of the parking lot. Five firearms, two of which had been reported stolen, were also found while searching the area. Investigators said they received information that indicated the shooting is gang-related.