15-year-old shot while inside car in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 15-year old was injured Monday in a shooting in Graham, police said.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the area of Pomeroy Street and Sellers Mill Road for reports that someone had been shot. They found the teen with at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the area of 400 Block E Hill Street while the victim was in the passenger’s seat of a car.

The teen was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Police the shooters were wearing all black at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graham Police Department, 336-570-6711 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.