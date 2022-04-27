15-year-old shot multiple times in Davidson Co.

A teenager was hit in the chest and back by buckshots.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his chest and back in Davidson County Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a call about the shooting on Jersey Church Road.

Sheriff Richie Simmons with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said at the same time, a school bus driver saw what appeared to be a student walking toward Southwood Elementary with what seemed to be a gun. However, it was actually a survey crew worker with a shovel.

Southwood Elementary went on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown has since been lifted.

When deputies arrived at Jersey Church Road, they found the teen lying in a red truck in the parking lot of a church. The sheriff said investigators do not believe the shooting happened at the church.

The teen is at Baptist Hospital being treated for his injuries.

Deputies are not looking for any suspects.

This investigation is ongoing.

