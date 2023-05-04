15-year-old injured after shooting on Peachtree Street in Winston-Salem

There is no suspect information available at this time.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 15-year-old male was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Peachtree Street, Winston-Salem police say.

Officers were initially called to the 2400 block of Peachtree Street to respond to a shooting just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. They found several bullet casings of various calibers in the area.

A short time later officers got a call in reference to a home being shot into on the 2500 block on Peachtree Street. None of the residents in the home were injured.

Ten minutes later, officers were notified that a 15-year-old Eduardo Petatan arrived at Atrium Health Baptist Hospital with gunshot wounds to his torso.

His injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening.

It is believed that Petatan was shot in the 2400 block of Peachtree Street and the shooter traveled south and shot into the home in the next block.

This investigation is ongoing.

