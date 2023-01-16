15-year-old shot while walking in Winston-Salem

The teen told officers they were walking when they were shot.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police initially responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gholson Street just before midnight Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home nearby. The victim said they were walking on Gholson Street when they were shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital listed as stable.

While in the area, officers found a home damaged due to gunfire. The home belonged to Frederick and Gwendolyn Stout. Both of them were not hurt.

This investigation is onging.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

