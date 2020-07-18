16-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder in Greensboro shooting

Aaron Michael Patterson, 28, died in relation to the incident having succumbed to the injuries in which he sustained.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after a July 13 incident in Greensboro.

Aaron Michael Patterson, 28, died in relation to the incident having succumbed to the injuries in which he sustained.

On July 13, police responded to Fairfax Road in reference to an aggravated assault.

Once on scene, officers found Aaron Michael Patterson suffering from apparent gunfire. Patterson was taken to a local hospital but later passed away, police said.