HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 16-year-old has been charged with Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon for the April 18 robbery of Hibachi & Wings located on Greensboro Road.

During the robbery, police said the 16-year-old robbed the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police said the juvenile was later found in Charlotte on April 23 and returned to Guilford County where he is now in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

