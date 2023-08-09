16-year-old injured in shooting on Villa Club Drive in Winston-Salem

Officers said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to a reported shooting on the 4100 block of Villa Club Drive on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy in the common area of the complex with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a hospital.

Officers said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

After initial investigation, police charged James B. Miller, 58, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police said an argument led to the shooting.

Officers said Miller was released from custody on a written promise to appear.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.