x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

16-year-old injured in shooting on Villa Club Drive in Winston-Salem

Officers said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
Credit: WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to a reported shooting on the 4100 block of Villa Club Drive on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy in the common area of the complex with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a hospital.

Officers said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

After initial investigation, police charged James B. Miller, 58, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police said an argument led to the shooting.

Officers said Miller was released from custody on a written promise to appear.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

911 calls released after man found dead with gunshot wounds inside burning car on I-40

Before You Leave, Check This Out