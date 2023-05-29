Teen shot to death on Hatch Street in Burlington

Burlington police said the teen male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Hatch Street in Burlington Sunday night, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 10:30 p.m. when they found the teen on the ground suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.