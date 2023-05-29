x
Crime

Teen shot to death on Hatch Street in Burlington

Burlington police said the teen male was pronounced dead at the scene.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Hatch Street in Burlington Sunday night, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 10:30 p.m. when they found the teen on the ground suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

