Teen shot to death on Hatch Street in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Hatch Street in Burlington Sunday night, police say.
Officers responded to the shooting just after 10:30 p.m. when they found the teen on the ground suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing.
