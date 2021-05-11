x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

16-year-old shot in the stomach in Winston-Salem, police say

The teen was shot early Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of Green Oaks Drive. He is in stable condition at the hospital.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital. 

Police responded to a call about a gunshot on Green Oaks Drive around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday. 

A 16-year-old boy was found who had been shot in the stomach. 

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

No other information has been released at this time but the investigation is ongoing. 

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.  Citizens can also text tips, photos and/or videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department Text-A-Tip line at (336) 276-1717.

Related Articles