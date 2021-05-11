16-year-old shot in the stomach in Winston-Salem, police say

The teen was shot early Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of Green Oaks Drive. He is in stable condition at the hospital.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital.

Police responded to a call about a gunshot on Green Oaks Drive around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy was found who had been shot in the stomach.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other information has been released at this time but the investigation is ongoing.