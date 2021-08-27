17-year-old dies following Forsyth County crash

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers are searching for a white utility car that left the scene of the crash last Friday.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 17-year-old has died following a crash, according to officials.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers are searching for a car that left the scene of the crash last Friday.

Investigators said the crash involving a black 2007 sport utility Chevrolet, a 2019 International tractor, and an unknown white car happened after 5 p.m.

The Chevrolet was being driven by Owen James West, 17, from Walkertown.

According to detectives, West was traveling East on 158, while the tractor driven by Michael Weinris, from Lexington, S.C., was traveling West on US 158.

Troopers said an unknown white sport utility car was stopped facing North on Old Belews Creek Road.

The person driving the unknown car failed to yield and made a left turn in front of the Black Chevrolet causing the Chevrolet to run off the road on the right, according to detectives.

Investigators said the Chevrolet came back on the roadway and hit the tractor, and as a result of the crash, both cars came to a stop on US 158.

West died from injuries from the crash.

