WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot in Winston-Salem Friday night according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say they found the gunshot victim in the 800 block of Camel Street and it was later discovered that he may have been shot during a shooting that was reported earlier on Ferrell Court.

According to police, the Ferrell Court shooting is believed to have started after an argument which later led to gunfire between several people.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time. The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Other Stories:

Coronavirus live updates: Trump says he took virus test, considering domestic travel restrictions

LIVE BLOG | Coronavirus real-time updates

Publix adjusts store hours to clean, stock shelves during coronavirus outbreak