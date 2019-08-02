WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in the torso.

Police responded to the downtown Health Plaza on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they found the injured teen.

The boy told officers that the stabbing actually happened at Crystal Towers on West Sixth Street. Two suspects were involved.

Police say the teen was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the incident does not appear to be random, and the victim and suspects know each other in some way.