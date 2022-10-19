Teen suspect in Orange County double murder will be tried as an adult

The district attorney said the teen will be tried as an adult, but it won't become official for another two weeks when the Grand Jury can reconvene.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The District Attorney's Office said it plans to try the 17-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of two teens in Orange County as an adult Wednesday.

The teen suspect appeared in court Tuesday.

The suspect is accused of killing Devin Clark and Lyric Woods in September. Clark was a senior and football player at Eastern Alamance High School. ATV riders found their bodies in the woods in Western Orange County.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake was able to talk to the Orange County District Attorney, Jeffrey Nieman, who said they plan to try the teen as an adult, but it won't become official for about two more weeks until the Grand Jury can reconvene.

"We understand this is a case that is very important to the public and that the public does want information about this case. We do need to continue to adhere to the law, but we do want to inform the public of that decision and the timeline for how that will go," Nieman said.

The grand jury is presented with evidence from the US attorney and then they determine if there is probable cause to believe that the person has committed a crime and should be put on trial, or in this case, sent to adult court.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office called upon local, state, and federal agencies to find the 17-year-old suspect.